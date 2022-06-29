TrustSwap Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and $623,803.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.46 or 0.94969276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

