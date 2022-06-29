TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
About TriState Capital (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriState Capital (TSC)
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.