TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TriState Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

