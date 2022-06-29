Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) rose 3.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 88,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,362,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

