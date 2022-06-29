Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.