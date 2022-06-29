Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,609 shares.The stock last traded at $16.70 and had previously closed at $16.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

