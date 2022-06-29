Trevor Brown Purchases 102,500 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown acquired 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,275 ($13,832.66).

Shares of BRH stock opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.55).

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

About Braveheart Investment Group (Get Rating)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.