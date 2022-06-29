Treat DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.85 or 0.25923006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00090792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

