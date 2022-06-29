Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.