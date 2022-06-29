Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.82

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.82 and traded as low as $30.91. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 53,729 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
