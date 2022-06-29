Tornado Cash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.74 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.87 or 0.00098861 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $21.85 million and $6.74 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,277.66 or 0.26260451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00183328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00088069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.