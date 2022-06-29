Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Tomra Systems ASA (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.