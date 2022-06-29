TOKPIE Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $12,232.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

