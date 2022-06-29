Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOMDF opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. Todos Medical has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.03.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

