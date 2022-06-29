Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 6.6%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.02. 7,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,521,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Toast alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,307,108 shares in the company, valued at $101,906,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,186,018 shares of company stock worth $173,251,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.