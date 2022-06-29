thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.47

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.47 ($9.01) and traded as low as €5.97 ($6.35). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €6.04 ($6.42), with a volume of 3,857,563 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKA shares. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.72) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

