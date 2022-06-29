Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Cut by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $529.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

