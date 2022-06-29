Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.01. 9,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

