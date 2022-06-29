Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

