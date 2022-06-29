TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Trading Up 0.2%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 540,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 657,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14.

TherapeuticsMD ( NYSE:TXMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million.

About TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

