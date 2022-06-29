The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $2.39 on Exchanges

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $260.97 million and $222,258.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00011786 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

