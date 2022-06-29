The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

