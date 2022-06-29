The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,429. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. New York Times’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 443,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 117,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.