The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Target Price to $78.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NYSE:ARES traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 13,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,245,590 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,553 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

