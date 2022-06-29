The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $30.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,014. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 384,102 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

