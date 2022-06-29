The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $126,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,274. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

