The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. 28,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,823. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

