The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AES were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $2,327,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

