The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AES were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

