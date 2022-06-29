Ternoa (CAPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $329,841.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded up 5% against the dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $329,841.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

