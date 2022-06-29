Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Terex by 707.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 213.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

