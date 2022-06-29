Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Increased by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 3.9% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

