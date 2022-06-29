Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.80

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TEM opened at GBX 151.41 ($1.86) on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 137.20 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.85 ($2.49). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

