Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKAGY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.30 ($7.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telekom Austria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

