TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.98.
About TechnoPro (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.