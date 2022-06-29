TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.98.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

