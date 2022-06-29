Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 20,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technicolor (TCLRY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.