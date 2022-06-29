Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 20,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

