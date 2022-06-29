TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $89.07 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,854,166 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

