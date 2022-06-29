TD Securities Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 461,476 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

