Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $91.55 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Syscoin has a market cap of $91.55 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00263818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003270 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,582,248 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

