Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

