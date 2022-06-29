Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

