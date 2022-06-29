Surience Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Surience Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.