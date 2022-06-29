Surience Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

IEF traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $101.46. 138,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

