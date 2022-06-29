Surience Private Wealth LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Surience Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,426 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. 26,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,988. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

