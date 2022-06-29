Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NILIF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 34,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,593. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.