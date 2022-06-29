SuperRare Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.11 or 1.00005861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

SuperRare Coin Trading



