Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 45,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,359,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,389 shares of company stock worth $4,773,953. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.