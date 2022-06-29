SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.68

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.68 and traded as high as C$10.29. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 81,227 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.62.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$304.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
