Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNPW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,613. Sun Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Sun Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general and electrical contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

