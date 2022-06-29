Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SNPW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,613. Sun Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
