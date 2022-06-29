SUN (old) (SUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,915.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.86 or 0.19906275 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00184341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

