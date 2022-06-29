Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $17.01

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $18.51. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 12,950 shares trading hands.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,122 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.